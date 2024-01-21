The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started issuing notices to commercial establishments in the city that have yet to comply with the ‘60% Kannada’ rule on name boards. The civic body has reportedly issued roughly 34,000 notices till Saturday. The deadline to change name boards to 60% Kannada is February 28. 60% Kannada rule: BBMP issues notices to more than 34,000 shops in Bengaluru

According to local media reports, BBMP sent more than 6,000 notices to shops in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli area alone and asked them to change the name boards before February 28. The civic body also stressed that action will be taken against those owners who do not follow the language rule.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Hotel Owners' Association urged BBMP to clarify the new rule. They asked whether the rule applies only to the name boards or whether menu cards must be changed.

After multiple protests across Bengaluru by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, the BBMP in December said that all commercial establishments must have their names in 60% in Kannada and 40% in English. Bengaluru’s malls are also directed to prioritise Kannada and comply with the rules set by the BBMP.

BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath said, "There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all the commercial shops on these roads are being surveyed. After the survey, a notice will be given to the shops that do not use 60% Kannada language. After issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to implement Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zone commissioners.”