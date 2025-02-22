Bengaluru power cut: Several areas to face outage on Sunday. Check full list here

Bengaluru residents in multiple areas will experience a power outage on Sunday, as BESCOM has announced scheduled maintenance work by KPTCL at the Byadarahalli 66/11 kV and Srigandhakavalu 66/11 kV substations. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly.

According to BESCOM, power supply will be disrupted from 10 am to 4 pm due to emergency maintenance work at these substations. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly.

Areas affected by power cut:

The outage will impact several localities, including Balaji Layout, Bhavani Layout, Gollarahatti, Ratnanagar, Modern Layout, D Group Layout, Herohalli, Tunganagar, Kepegouda Nagar, Police Quarters, Bairaveshwaranagar Industrial Estate, Hosahalli, Chikka Gollarahatti, Kallahalli, BMTC Depot, Aniketananagar, Panchmukhi Layout, Nadekerappa Industrial Estate, Mahadeshwarnagar, Maruti Nagar, Nagarhole Nagar, Muneshwar Nagar, Sanjeev Nagar, Annapurneshwari Nagar, Health Layout, Sunkadakatte Industrial Area, Chandana Barangay, Kebbahalla, Rajiv Gandhinagar, Channappa Layout, Swinivasanagar, Pipeline Road, Muthuraya Barangay, P&T Layout, B.M. Shankarappa Estate, Hegganahalli Main Road, NGEF Layout, M.P.M. Layout, Sir M.V. 9th Block, Mallathahalli, Kengunte, Ullal Main Road, Lakshmi Hospital, Channigappa Industrial Area, Kavita Hospital, Vokkaligara Sangha Hospital, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Orchid School, Kottegepalya, Sumanahalli, Sajjepalya, Sunkadakatte Main Road, Hoysala Nagar, Mohan Theatre, Shiva Farm, Maruti Nagar, Hanumantha Nagar, Gavipuram, Basappa Layout, Srinagar, Bull Temple Road, Mount Joy Road, Kempegowda Nagar, Chamarajpet, Telephone Exchange, Girinagar 2nd Stage, Vidyapeeth, C.T. Bed, Thyagarajanagar, B.S.K. 1st Stage, N.R. Colony, Hosakerahalli, Nagendra Block, Muneshwar Block, Avalahalli, K.R. Hospital Road, BDA Layout, P.E.S. College, N.T.Y Layout, Sundar Industrial Layout, Batarayanapura, Telecom Layout, K.R. Road, Kanakapura Road, Basavanagudi, Shastrinagar, and surrounding areas.

Residents in these areas should be prepared for the scheduled outage and take necessary precautions.

