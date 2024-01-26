 Bengaluru to face power outages this weekend; Check affected areas, timings | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru to face power outages this weekend; Check affected areas, timings

Bengaluru to face power outages this weekend; Check affected areas, timings

ByYamini C S
Jan 26, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts from January 26 to 28. Here is a list of all areas impacted by disruptions.

Bengaluru is likely to face scheduled power cuts today, tomorrow and the day after, i.e., from Friday to Sunday - January 26 to 28 - as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance and repair works.

The Bescom schedules power disruptions in the tech city frequently. (HT)
The Bescom schedules power disruptions in the tech city frequently. (HT)

These periodical projects include renovation, modernisation, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, shifting of poles, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24 x 7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

January 26, Friday:

Chikkapete, Mandipete, Dibburu, P R Nagara, Gcr Colony, Vinayakanagara, B G Palya, Haronahally Feeder Area, Srirama Nagara, Horapete, Ariyoor Panchayath Limit, Galigenally Panchayath Limit and Nagavalli Panchayath Limit.

January 27, Saturday:

Thalikoppa, Thonasanahally, Ennekatte, Irksandra, Jalaguni, H Palya, Nimbaekatae, Madenahally, Idakanahally, C Harivaesandra, Nallur, Kodiyala, S Halli, Ankasandra Panchayat Limits, Gangayanapalya, Kuntaramanahalli, Nirantara Jyothi, Kallugudi, Ranganahally, Byadarahally, Devarahally, Sarigepalya, Yarabally, Thovinakere, Sarigehalli, Byadarahalli, Ramadihalli, Mallenahalli, Sampige, Angarekhanahalli, Halesampige, Raghadevanahalli, Basavapura, Machenahalli, Doddahatti, B. C. Kaval, Yalladabhagi, Kurehalli, Mattikere, Hagalawadi, Guddenahalli and Sadaramangala.

January 28, Sunday:

Doddaballapura Kiadb Industrial Area, Apparel Park Industrial Area, Hanumanthanagara, Yedamadu, Devanahalli and Vijayapura.

January 26-28:

Yashwantpur Industrial Area, Kempegouda Nagar, Laggere, Welcast, Peenya 1st Stage, Isro, Jindal, Obalapura, Doddabele, Kodigehalli, Manne Panchayath, Geddlahalli, Kerekathiganoor, Kasaraghatta, Mahimapura, Lakkenahalli, Melekathiganoor, G G Palya, K Agrahara, Arebommanahalli , Kodagibommanahalli, Lakkasandra, Sulkunte, Halkuru and Thimmasandra.

Follow Us On