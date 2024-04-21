 Bengaluru water board installs five lakh aerators in public taps amid crisis: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru water board installs five lakh aerators in public taps amid crisis: Report

ByYamini C S
Apr 21, 2024 03:31 PM IST

Bengaluru installs 5 lakh aerators to conserve water, plans to fill 200 lakes with treated water in one year.

Following the Bengaluru water board's directive mandating the installation of aerators in public taps, it announced the successful installation of approximately five lakh aerators across the city. These installations span various locations, including government offices and other public spaces, aimed at water conservation efforts, The Hindu reported.

Bengaluru, and several other parts of Karnataka, are grappling with a severe water shortage.(iStock/Hindustan Times Archive)
Bengaluru, and several other parts of Karnataka, are grappling with a severe water shortage.(iStock/Hindustan Times Archive)

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (BWSSB) has set April 30 as the deadline for the installation of aerators across the city.

The civic agency's chairman, V. Ram Prasath Manohar spoke to reporters on the matter and said, “30 per cent of water can be saved everyday with installation of aerators. The board has levied fines on 450 persons in the city for using potable water for non-essential purposes. The BWSSB fines 5,000 for such violations.”

“In the last 15 days, the board filled 15 lakes with treated water and have set a target to fill 200 lakes with treated water in a year’s time. This will help improve groundwater levels in the areas around these lakes,” He added, as quoted by the publication.

Simultaneously, the BWSSB also plans to recognize individuals participating in the Jalamitras program, a volunteer initiative in collaboration with the board to promote water conservation. Participants will receive "Bengaluru’s proud citizen" certificates, the report said. Notably, within the past month, 9,000 volunteers have enlisted as Jalamitras, demonstrating a growing community engagement in water conservation endeavours.

Bengaluru, and several other parts of Karnataka, are grappling with a severe water shortage due to low rainfall in the past monsoon season, resulting in as many as 6,900 borewells drying up across the city. The Karnataka capital received its first rainfall only two days ago after a dry spell of nearly five months.

Bengaluru
