BJP MLA Yatnal booked for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

A case has been registered against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly insulting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting held here recently, police said on Saturday. MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (HT)

The case was registered on Friday on a complaint by Congress Municipal councilor Parashuram Hosamani.

In his complaint, Hosamani alleged that at an event on October 15, Yatnal made derogatory statements against Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Based on his complaint, a case of intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace and spreading false and misleading information was registered against Yatnal at Gandhi Chowk police station.

₹ 1,000 case

Recently, a case was registered by the police against Yatnal for his alleged statement that a great leader has set aside ₹1,000 crore to topple the Congress government in the state.

Based on a complaint by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary S Manohar, the High Grounds police registered a case under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which is related to the maliciously or wantonly provoking others with the intent to incite a riot, PTI reported.

Yatnal had claimed in Davangere that a "great leader" of his party set aside a huge amount of money to topple the Congress government and become Chief Minister. He, however, did not reveal the name of the "great leader".

"There are many Chief Minister aspirants in Karnataka who are looking to buy MLAs," he said. In a veiled jab at his rivals within the state BJP, Yatnal suggested that "some individuals may be preparing for an Operation (Lotus), likely backed by funds accumulated through corruption."

Responding to Yatnal, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar said that he was not aware of the people who have accumulated ₹1,000 crore to destabilise the state government.

