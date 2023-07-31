Body of Karnataka man, washed away while making Instagram reels, recovered after 8 days

The body of a young man, who washed away while making Instagram reels at Karnataka’s Arasinagundi falls last week, was found on Sunday. After eight days of search operations, the rescue team announced that the body was found 200 metres away from the accident spot in a partially decomposed state. Karnataka man washes away at Arasinagundi falls while making Instagram reels. Video (Screengrab from Twitter video)

In a video, one of the rescue team members, said, “After eight long days of continuous rescue operation, we found the dead body under a rock near the falls. The intensity of rain has come down in the past two days and it helped us to search every corner around the falls.” The postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family members.

According to local media reports, the deceased is identified as Sharat Kumar (23) from Shivamogga district. In the past week, various teams had been deployed to trace the man. The incident took place on July 23.

In a video that went viral, the man was seen standing at the edge of the waterfalls and started performing for Instagram reels, while his friend started shooting on a mobile camera. Within seconds, he slipped into the river and washed away with the heavy flow of water. A case was registered at Kollur police station.

There were a few selfie deaths that occurred in tourist destinations across the state and even in the country. In November last year, four girls died after slipping into a waterfall while taking a selfie near Kitwad falls in Belagavi district.

Recently, the state government banned taking selfies near popular Gokak falls in Belagavi districts and warned of severe repercussions for offenders.

