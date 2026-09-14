Ganesh procession row: BJP accuses Karnataka govt of restricting celebrations in Mysuru

A Ganesh procession in Mysuru’s T Narasipur area has triggered a political row after a policeman warned organisers against taking it past a mosque and said he would “deal with” them if they burst firecrackers there. Police detain Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka and BJP workers during a protest condemning alleged remarks by inspector Dhananjay in Mysuru on Sunday. (PTI)

A video of the exchange shows the policeman describing the matter as sensitive and objecting to firecrackers being burst near the mosque. The remarks have since become a flashpoint between the Congress government and the BJP over whether the administration is regulating a religious celebration or trying to prevent confrontations during processions.

Also Read: Row erupts over Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Karnataka after Mysuru cop's ‘threat’; BJP, Congress trade barbs

“You must not take that route. A festival must be like a festival that makes others respect you. But you will all go and burst crackers in front of the masjid. If I see it this time, I will deal with it,” the policeman said.

BJP leaders accused the Congress government of restricting Hindu religious observances. BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said public roads could not be treated as the preserve of any particular community and that the administration should facilitate processions rather than dictate their routes.

Also Read: In pictures: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated under Covid shadow for the second time

“We have seen a similar situation before. We have seen stone pelting incidents. The government’s behaviour is seeming like it is disrespecting Hindus and their traditions. All streets belong to the public. Everyone has the complete right to celebrate. Others cannot dictate where we can take our procession. Don’t disrespect our celebrations just because of a masjid,” Wadiyar said.

Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said people across the state were facing restrictions while celebrating Ganeshotsava, citing similar problems in Maddur and Kolar. He called for the suspension of the policeman involved.

“If Hindus are being told that they cannot openly and devotionally celebrate Ganeshotsava in their own country, what should we tell this government? Don’t burst crackers, don’t blow conch shells, don’t speak. What kind of justice is this?” Ashoka said.

He questioned why Ganesh processions should face objections when passing mosques when, he said, similar objections were not being raised near churches, gurdwaras, Jain temples or Buddhist places of worship.

“If disturbances are being created only in this place, the Congress government should understand who the anti social elements are,” Ashoka said.

Also Read: Karnataka ushers in Ganesh Chaturthi with its customary fervour; political tussle over govt's order

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar rejected the BJP’s account, saying the government was not restricting the festival but wanted processions to be conducted responsibly.

“They are provoking communal feelings on this issue. Ganesh festival should be celebrated very peacefully. Discipline must be maintained during processions, and care must be taken around electric poles and wires,” Shivakumar said.

He said Ganesh celebrations did not belong to the BJP and pointed to their origins in the public celebrations associated with Bal Gangadhar Tilak.