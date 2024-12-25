Karnataka gets 20 new Ambari Utsav luxury sleeper Volvo buses. Here is all you need to know

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has added 20 new Ambari Utsav Luxury buses to its fleet in the state. The luxury sleeper buses that were first launched in February 2023 received a good response from the public and these new buses will enhance the luxury public transport system in the state. With the new buses, KSRTC currently has approximately 40 Ambari Utsav buses. The KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transportation) also announced that these luxury buses will come into operations from February 24.

These new buses will travel between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, Kundapura, Nellore, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode. One bus will also be operated from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Kundapura.

These buses are believed to be one of most luxurious buses not just in KSRTC fleet but in the entire country. Ahead of festival season, the demand for luxury buses saw a steep increase and these new buses are expected to accommodate the premium travellers.

What are the features of Ambari Utsav buses?

The Ambari Utsav buses are Volvo 9600 Sleeper Coaches that come with a special Scandinavian design. The windows of these buses are designed in a way that the passenger can experience the panoramic views from the bus. Each bus includes 40 sleeping berths for passengers.

Each berth comes with ample headroom, 2 USB ports, air vents, reading lights and a mobile holder. The drivers of these buses will also enjoy features like Knee Impact Protection Technology which absorbs the impact and enhances the drivers’ safety under severe circumstances.

Recently, CM Siddaramaiah launched 20 new Airavat Club Class luxury 2.0 buses. Each Airavat Club Class luxury 2.0 bus costs ₹1.78 crore. It is an updated version of the previous Airavat Club Class buses. These buses also have more legroom and headroom and wider windshields. With these 20 buses, KSRTC now has the highest number of Volvo buses in its fleet.

KSRTC also has electric buses running between Bengaluru and Mysuru on a daily basis.