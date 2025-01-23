Menu Explore
Karnataka to supply continuous power to farmers' homes located in fields

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 23, 2025 09:17 AM IST

At present farmhouses in Karnataka receive seven hours of three-phase electricity, while for the rest of the day, from 6 pm to 6 am.

Karnataka plans to ensure continuous electricity supply to farmers' homes in the fields, said Energy Minister K J George on Wednesday.

Karnataka govt is planning to supply uninterrupted power supply to farmhouses.
Karnataka govt is planning to supply uninterrupted power supply to farmhouses.

George was presiding over the Energy Department's review meeting at the new Zilla Panchayat Hall at Bagalkot.

"In this region, flood-affected families from the Krishna Upper Dam project have constructed homes in their fields and are residing there. It is essential to provide continuous electricity to these homes as well. This issue will be addressed, and necessary measures will be taken," said the minister.

According to him, at present farmhouses receive seven hours of three-phase electricity, while for the rest of the day, from 6 pm to 6 am, electricity is provided in a single-phase open delta model.

During the meeting, Hunagund MLA Vijayananad Kashappanavar requested the minister to establish a 220 kV substation in his constituency.

"Due to the Marol-Ramthala and Nandwadgi irrigation schemes in the Hunagunda constituency, a 220 kV substation is necessary. While approval has been granted, the work is yet to commence. Action must be taken in this regard," said Kashappanavar.

He also said necessary steps should be taken to remove the high-voltage line crossing over the state-of-the-art sports ground that is being built on a 6-acre plot in Ilkal town.

Member of Parliament P C Gaddigoudar, Rajya Sabha member Narayanaswamy Bhandage and department officials attended the meeting.

