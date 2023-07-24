The metro pillar work began on Monday near Bengaluru’s Devarabeesanahalli flyover on the outer ring road and traffic congestion is likely to occur for next few days, alerted Bengaluru police. The stretch has many IT parks located and the metro work is expected to add more traffic vows in the area. Metro pillar work at Bengaluru's Deverabeesanahalli begins, police warns traffic congestions on ORR

In a tweet, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) traffic police said, “Metro pillar work has been started near Devarabeesanahalli flyover, from tomorrow traffic movement from Kaadubeesanahalli to D B Halli will be slow work might take a while to complete, commuters please cooperate with us.” The metro work on outer ring road is on for a while and peak hour traffic turned out to be a tough task for regular commuters.

The light rains on Monday morning and metro work on the outer ring road led to congestion in a few areas on the outer ring road. As Karnataka government is pushing to fasten up the metro construction with deadlines set, traffic congestion could be a common affair for next few months.

The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Monday tweeted, “ORR Service Road needs immediate attention, The added issue is the condition of the service road in patches all through with construction work and large vehicles plying through the day.”

Meanwhile, the KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli metro stretch on the purple line of Namma metro which is expected to increase the ease of commuting in the tech hub (Whitefield side) will be fully commissioned by the end of August.