NHAI floats tender for Vijayawada-Bengaluru expressway, travel in 6 hrs: Report

Published on Dec 03, 2022 10:44 AM IST

The new expressway between Bengaluru and Vijayawada will reduce travel time between the cities to just six hours.

The six-lane expressway will be 342 kilometres long and cost around ₹19,200 crore.
The six-lane expressway will be 342 kilometres long and cost around 19,200 crore.((Sakib Ali/HT Photo)(Image for representation))
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Frequent travellers between India's silicon valley Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada are in for good news. Work is all set to begin on the Vijayawada-Bengaluru expressway for which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids. The expressway, also called the BKV (Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada) expressway, will reduce travel time between the two cities by 50 per cent from 12 hours on the existing route to just 6 hours.

The six-lane expressway will be 342 kilometres long and will cost around 19,200 crore, The Economic Times reported. The proposal for the project has been cleared promptly by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The state government in Andhra Pradesh is all set to acquire land to begin construction.

The NHAI is carrying out the project in 14 packages, of which it has invited bids for four, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The model allows the NHAI to pay 40 per cent of the total expenditure, to be released in ten equal installments, while the remaining 60 per cent has to be arranged by the contractor.

The project is being constructed under Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) Phase-2, and connects Bengaluru with Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema area.

The expressway will also touch towns such as Kodikonda, Pulivendula, Mallepali, Vangapadu, Addanki, Chilakaluripet and Guntur. If all goes according to schedule, the expressway is expected to be opened for public use by 2025 - 2026.

transportation infrastructure infrastructure project bengaluru expressway vijayawada nitin gadkari karnataka andhra pradesh + 6 more
