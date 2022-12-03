NHAI floats tender for Vijayawada-Bengaluru expressway, travel in 6 hrs: Report

Frequent travellers between India's silicon valley Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada are in for good news. Work is all set to begin on the Vijayawada-Bengaluru expressway for which the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids. The expressway, also called the BKV (Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada) expressway, will reduce travel time between the two cities by 50 per cent from 12 hours on the existing route to just 6 hours.

READ | Bengaluru to Mumbai, Pune in 7 hours, thanks to this new expressway

The six-lane expressway will be 342 kilometres long and will cost around ₹19,200 crore, The Economic Times reported. The proposal for the project has been cleared promptly by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The state government in Andhra Pradesh is all set to acquire land to begin construction.

READ | Bengaluru to Mumbai in five hours? Centre mulls green expressway

The NHAI is carrying out the project in 14 packages, of which it has invited bids for four, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The model allows the NHAI to pay 40 per cent of the total expenditure, to be released in ten equal installments, while the remaining 60 per cent has to be arranged by the contractor.

READ | Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to reduce travel time to 75 minutes

The project is being constructed under Bharatmala Pariyojana (BMP) Phase-2, and connects Bengaluru with Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema area.

The expressway will also touch towns such as Kodikonda, Pulivendula, Mallepali, Vangapadu, Addanki, Chilakaluripet and Guntur. If all goes according to schedule, the expressway is expected to be opened for public use by 2025 - 2026.