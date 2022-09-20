No more long queues, Bengaluru's Namma Metro introduces QR-based tickets: Report

Commuters frequenting the Namma Metro in Bengaluru are no longer need to stand in long queues to buy tokens or top-up their smartcards. The Bengaluru Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is rolling out a new feature through which passengers can buy QR-based (quick response) tickets online through the Namma Metro application.

READ | Bengaluru's Namma Metro purple line to be suspended Saturday night. Details here

The QR based tickets will go live next month. Commuters will need to select the station from where they are traveling, their destination and the number of passengers, to buy the online tickets, a report by Times Now said.

READ | Bengaluru: Face recognition tech to replace smart cards at Namma Metro

The ticket will be displayed in the form of a QR code on the app, which can be scanned by the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at the metro stations to obtain entry to platforms. Gates are also being upgraded at all the metro stations across the city to have a QR code scanner along with its traditional ticket readers.

Commuters can continue to buy physical tickets/tokens and use plastic smartcards as they will remain in use along with the new online system.

READ | Bengaluru metro to increase frequency in non-peak hours. Details here

The report added that smartcard users who will upgrade to QR-code-based tickets will be given a five per cent discount. The new online method of buying tickets will soon be made available on other digital wallet platforms apart from the Namma Metro app, the report further stated.