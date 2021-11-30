Omicron: Keeping check on international arrivals, no lockdown in K'taka, says CM

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday his government is keeping a check on international passengers arriving from countries that have reported the omicron variant of coronavirus, adding all such travellers will be tested at the airports upon arrival.

Speaking to news agency ANI Bommai said, “We are keeping a strict check at the airport on international passengers arriving from countries where the new Covid variant has been detected.”

Bommai also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state but hinted at more precautionary steps to control the spread of Covid-19.

Also Read| Amid omicron scare, Karnataka puts nearly 600 passengers under surveillance

The chief minister said given the variant and new Covid clusters emerging in Karnataka, the state government has to manage things at two levels to control the spread of the virus.

"Normal public life should continue, but Covid norms should be followed at places where people gather, also organisations of such gatherings should be responsible. We are taking utmost precautions, and wherever clusters have emerged, we will keep extra vigil there," Bommai added, according to PTI.

A day back, authorities at the Bengaluru airport made a seven days quarantine compulsory for all international travellers arriving from 'at risk' countries.

“All international passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries, who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for seven days. They will be tested again after seven days,” Bengaluru Rural district health officer Tippeswamy said on Monday. He said nearly 600 of such passengers are under surveillance.

The official added that RT-PCR tests are being done for all passengers arriving from at-risk countries. "If they are found negative, then they will be suggested to home quarantine. If the passenger tests positive, they will be sent to a designated hospital for isolation," he said.

Also Read| Omicron scare: Centre extends existing Covid-19 guidelines till December 31

As per the Centre's guidelines, 11 countries—South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel—have been identified as “at-risk” countries. They have reported cases of the omicron variant.

In Karnataka, the state government earlier ordered precautionary measures in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru which border neighbouring Kerala as CM Bommai pointed out that there is a high prevalence of Covid-19 among people coming to Karnataka from Kerala.

(With agency inputs)