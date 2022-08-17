Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Rain lets up in Karnataka, forecast for very light showers in some areas

Rain lets up in Karnataka, forecast for very light showers in some areas

Published on Aug 17, 2022 10:39 AM IST
  • A few regions in Karnataka are in for a break from the constant monsoon showers, according to the latest forecasts from the KSNDMC. Rain wreaked havoc, causing waterlogging, disruption in vehicular movement, loss of life and damage to property.
Many regions in Karnataka are expected to receive light to very light showers, while others are forecasted to remain dry, latest estimates said.
Many regions in Karnataka are expected to receive light to very light showers, while others are forecasted to remain dry, latest estimates said. (Keshav Singh/HT)
By Yamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Rain in Karnataka seems to be showing signs of letting up at last, especially in the coastal areas that have been battered non-stop with landslides and house collapses, killing over 70 in around two months.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday forecasted isolated very light to light rain over the state. The region with the highest rainfall on Wednesday from 8.30am to 9.30am was Uttara Kannada district's Mogata (GP) with just 2.5 mm precipitation.

IMD says cloudy sky, light rain expected in Delhi today

The KSNDMC's rainfall forecast map painted the state in more yellows than light and dark blues for the first time in months.

Raichur in North Karnataka recorded the maximum temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while Chikkamagaluru saw the least temperature in the state of 19.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the daily weather report from the KSNDMC for Tuesday, rainfall distribution was isolated since 18% of the rain gauge stations at Gram panchayats recorded rainfall of less than 2.5 mm. Monsoon Activity over the state was weak, the report added. Kurkunda in the Shahapur Taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday received the highest rainfall of 47 mm.

Over 250,000 people across 10 districts affected

In its forecast for Wednesday, the centre said dry weather is likely to prevail over Malnad districts, with isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Kolar, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Chamarajanagara districts.

North Interior Karnataka may see isolated to scattered very light to light rains over Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur and Belagavi districts, with isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over coastal regions such as Uttara Kannada district.

BBMP - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike - area might meanwhile see isolated very light to light rains, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 29 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively, the centre said.

As these regions breathe a sigh of relief from the break in monsoon showers, parts of north India are reeling from heavy rain, with some areas in Gujarat receiving over 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours since morning on Tuesday, a PTI report said. Rajasthan, Mumbai, Odisha and a few other regions have also been receiving incessant downpours of late.

karnataka weather weather warning rains rain rainfall bengaluru
karnataka karnataka. weather weather warning rains rain rainfall bengaluru + 5 more
