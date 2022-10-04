Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Sonu Nigam sings bhajan at Mysuru's Chamundi Betta. Watch

Sonu Nigam sings bhajan at Mysuru's Chamundi Betta. Watch

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:48 PM IST

Playback singer Sonu Nigam sang the bhajan to Goddess Chamundeshwari and won hearts on the internet.

Sonu Nigam at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.(Chamundi Betta-Twitter)
Sonu Nigam at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.(Chamundi Betta-Twitter)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam visited the well-known Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Betta in Mysuru and did what he does best: singing. Mysuru saw a huge crowd during the ongoing festive season and was visited by celebrities and politicians alike, as Dasara is the time of the year when it is most eagerly visited.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations at the scenic Chamundi Hills on the fourth day of the party’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the southern state.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi attends iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations at Chamundi Hills

Nigam, known for having lent his voice across regions, states and languages, sang a bhajan for Goddess Durga - a form of Goddess Chamundeshwari called Sun Le Pukar Jyotha Waliye.

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Chamundeshwari slayed a demon Mahishasura that gave Mysuru its present name. Hence the Dasara festival, which marks the win of good over evil, has been celebrated in the city for over 400 years and called the ‘naada habba’ in Karnataka, meaning the festival of the state.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara 2022: a fusion of lights, splendour, elephants and more

The Twitter page for Chamundi Betta posted the video of the singer.

Netizens were delighted by the singer's video, with one saying, “His voice is literally that gorgeous!”, while another wrote, “Simply super singing Sonu ji..."

Many others posted the emoji of joined hands to convey their prayers, with one tweeting, “May Chamundi amma bless us all with happiness and good health.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu nigam mysuru festival bengaluru karnataka song + 4 more
sonu nigam mysuru festival bengaluru karnataka song + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out