Sonu Nigam sings bhajan at Mysuru's Chamundi Betta. Watch

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam visited the well-known Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Betta in Mysuru and did what he does best: singing. Mysuru saw a huge crowd during the ongoing festive season and was visited by celebrities and politicians alike, as Dasara is the time of the year when it is most eagerly visited.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the iconic Mysuru Dasara celebrations at the scenic Chamundi Hills on the fourth day of the party’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the southern state.

Nigam, known for having lent his voice across regions, states and languages, sang a bhajan for Goddess Durga - a form of Goddess Chamundeshwari called Sun Le Pukar Jyotha Waliye.

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Chamundeshwari slayed a demon Mahishasura that gave Mysuru its present name. Hence the Dasara festival, which marks the win of good over evil, has been celebrated in the city for over 400 years and called the ‘naada habba’ in Karnataka, meaning the festival of the state.

The Twitter page for Chamundi Betta posted the video of the singer.

Netizens were delighted by the singer's video, with one saying, “His voice is literally that gorgeous!”, while another wrote, “Simply super singing Sonu ji..."

Many others posted the emoji of joined hands to convey their prayers, with one tweeting, “May Chamundi amma bless us all with happiness and good health.”