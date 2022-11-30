WATCH: Road peels off in Karnataka's Gulbarga as man picks it apart

A Karnataka man has alleged sub-standard work by government contractors who built a road connecting a village in Gulbarga district.

In a video shared online - similar to those claiming shoddy work in other states too - the man - reportedly a worker of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, whose lawmaker represents that particular area - bends down and peels chunks off the asphalt road with his bare hands.

The video could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times but in it the man can be heard saying, "The concerned authorities should look into this, sir. This is a road in Kamlapura taluk, Chengta grama (or village)."

One of several Twitter users who shared (or re-shared) the video was a handle called 'Hate Detector' and it said: "This work is done under Gulbarga (rural) BJP MLA Basawaraj Mattimud. You can see Kamalapur BJP worker Subhash Biradar showing the reality of the road."

The state government continues to face criticism over the poor quality of infrastructure in the city, with hired contractors accused of using low-quality raw materials to cut costs.

There was a similar - and more serious - incident in June, when what was supposed to be a new road in Bengaluru caved in days after prime minister Narendra Modi's convoy passed.

These and other instances of crumbling infrastructure have prompted the opposition Congress to target chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's government, particularly with an Assembly election due early next year.

Opposition attacks have been fuelled by allegations that government officials and even ministers demand a 40 per cent 'commission' to grant every infrastructure project.

The allegations have been strenuously denied by the BJP.