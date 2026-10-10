Panchkula: MACT awards ₹21 lakh to family of youth killed in road mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded compensation of ₹21lakh to the family of a 20-year-old youth, Vishal, who died in a road accident near village Rampur Seuri on May 7, 2025. Tribunal presiding officer Sanjay Sandhir held that the accident occurred due to the negligent parking of a truck in the middle of the road without any indication, parking lights or reflector. The total compensation was fixed at ₹21 lakh, along with interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until payment. (HT File)

According to the complaint, Vishal was travelling in a Bolero along with two others when the vehicle collided with truck HP-52-D-1815, which had allegedly been parked on the road. Vishal and another occupant, Deepak, died after sustaining serious injuries. An FIR was registered at the Pinjore police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 285 (obstruction in public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The tribunal noted that Vishal, who was unmarried and 20 years old, possessed a national trade certificate in computer hardware and network maintenance and a certificate in advanced computer basics. Treating him as a skilled labourer, the tribunal assessed his monthly income at ₹13,000. After adding 40% towards future prospects and making a 50% deduction towards personal expenses, the loss of dependency was calculated at ₹20 lakh.

The total compensation was fixed at ₹21 lakh, along with interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the claim petition until payment. The truck owner-driver and insurer were held jointly and severally liable, with the insurance company directed to pay the amount while retaining the right to recover it from the owner.

The compensation will be distributed with 50% to Vishal’s mother, Sakshi Sharma, and 25% each to his father Davinder Sharma and unmarried sister Tanisha.