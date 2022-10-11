12th Global Week commences at Chitkara University

Chitkara University commenced celebrations for the week-long 12th Annual Global Week-2022 on Monday.

The Global Week was inaugurated at both Chitkara University, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh campuses by Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University, Dr Daniel Wilson, president, Western University of Health Sciences, USA; Col Raj Singh Bishnoi, senior executive director, Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports; and D. Archana Mantri, vice-chancellor, Chitkara University; and Dr. Sangeet Jaura, pro-vice Chancellor, Office of International Affairs graced the occasion with their presence.

The Annual Global Week is a unique strategic initiative organised by the office of international affairs. This year, Chitkara University will host more than 75 eminent and distinguished professors from around 40 partner universities across the world to boost extensive teaching and learning mobility engagements.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Global Week is a truly philanthropic initiative of Chitkara University in the genre of Internationalization at Home. It not only catalyzes infusing cross-cultural competence and knowledge sharing between the students and faculties on both sides, but also provides some honest & transparent networking opportunities among the faculties. Such networking often enables fructifying many collaborative research programmes.”

Since inception, more than 200 faculty members of International Universities from various domains of Business Studies, Engineering, Architecture, Healthcare Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication, Pharmacy, Hospitality and Tourism, and Education have shared the Global Week platform.