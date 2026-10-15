16 new Aam Aadmi Clinics opened in Ludhiana, district tally reaches 147

Sixteen new Aam Aadmi Clinics were inaugurated across Ludhiana district on Wednesday, taking the total number of such facilities to 147. The expansion is aimed at strengthening primary healthcare services and making essential medical facilities more accessible to residents in rural and urban areas. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann virtually inaugurated the clinics during a state-level event in Hoshiarpur. (HT)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann virtually inaugurated the clinics during a state-level event in Hoshiarpur. Cabinet ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Tarunpreet Singh Sond, along with MLAs Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Jeevan Singh Sangowal, formally dedicated the facilities to the public at various locations across the district.

The new clinics have been established at Bhaini Sahib, Pabian, Sidhwan Kalan, Iyali Kalan, Jatana, Valmiki Park in Haibowal Kalan, Khakat, Alamgir, Kanganwal, Manakwal, Kadian Kalan, Khaira Bet, Iyali Khurd, Khawajke, Aluna Miana and Jhar Sahib.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said the clinics would provide medical consultations, basic health check-ups and treatment for common ailments. Residents can also avail themselves of free medicines from the government-approved list and laboratory tests available at these facilities.

“The initiative is intended to bring primary healthcare services closer to people’s homes and reduce their dependence on hospitals for routine consultations and treatment. Patients suffering from serious illnesses or requiring emergency medical attention would be referred to higher healthcare institutions according to their medical needs,” Kaur said.

The civil surgeon has urged residents not to neglect health concerns and to seek timely medical advice and also encouraged them to make full use of the healthcare services available at government health facilities.