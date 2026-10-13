17 women cadets of Mai Bhago institute clear NDA exam, highest across nation

The Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) in Mohali has recorded its highest-ever success rate in the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination. Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora congratulated the cadets, their families and faculty, describing the result as a historic moment for Punjab. (HT File)

According to the institute, seventeen of its cadets cleared the written test, marking the highest number of women clearing the exam from any government institute in the country, including Sainik Schools and Rashtriya Military Schools.

The successful cadets are Tanvi, Urvi, Simranpreet Kaur, Komalpreet Kaur, Pahuljeet Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur, Muskanpreet Kaur, Garima, Anisha, Pranya Kargwal, Jashandeep Kaur, Samridhi, Arshkiran Kaur, Sehajpreet Kaur, Japneet Kaur, Khushi and Jasleen Kaur.

Their achievement is particularly significant in a field where women account for only 6% of NDA seats, compared with 94% for men. The cadets will now move to the next stage of the selection process, the Services Selection Board (SSB) assessment.

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora congratulated the cadets, their families and faculty, describing the result as a historic moment for Punjab.

He said Punjab was emerging as a leader in preparing women for the armed forces and expressed confidence that the cadets would excel in the SSB and subsequent stages.

“This is not just the victory of these young women, but a historic moment for Punjab,” Arora said, adding that the institute’s results would improve further in the coming years.