Thieves broke into a locked house in Sector 68 and stole gold jewellery weighing around 19 tolas, 350 grams of silver, ₹40,000 in cash and a $100 currency note while the family was away visiting its ancestral village in Himachal Pradesh. Thieves also took 350 gm of silver, ₹40,000 cash and a $100 currency note. (HT File) more

The family, which had gone to their village in Kangra district discovered the burglary on returning home. Videshwar Singh Patial, who has lived in the rented ground-floor house with his family for around 20 years, told police they had left on Friday. He returned with his younger son on November 15 and found the locks broken, belongings scattered and the cupboard locker damaged.

He immediately informed the police through helpline 112. As his wife, elder son and daughter-in-law were still away, the family prepared a detailed list of missing valuables after they returned.

The stolen jewellery includes a 3.5-tola necklace set, three-tola bangles, two nose rings, two gold chains, four women’s rings, a diamond ring, a two-tola gold bangle and earrings, among other items.

Police registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase 8 police station. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Preliminary findings suggest the theft occurred around midnight on Sunday.