The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its first list of 23 candidates for the December 23 municipal corporation (MC) elections, retaining four of its 18 sitting councillors while also fielding fresh and young faces, in an apparent attempt to reward party loyalists while infusing fresh energy. This comes even as seat-sharing talks with its alliance partner, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are still underway. (HT File) more

This comes even as seat-sharing talks with its alliance partner, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are still underway.

Among the familiar faces are current BJP mayor and two-time councillor Saurabh Joshi, who has again been given a ticket from ward 12 (Sectors 15, 16, 17, 24). From ward number 33 (Burail), the party retained sitting BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, who has won the seat twice. Rajinder Kumar Sharma, 58, ward 35 councillor (Sectors 48, 49, 50 and 63) has also been retained. He won by a huge margin of 474 votes in the previous polls. He is a businessman from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Strong turncoats retained

Two-time councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who, along with his wife Harpreet Kaur Babla (also a two-time councillor), defected to the BJP from Congress in 2022 has been given the ticket to contest from ward 10 (Sectors 27, 28 and 29). In the previous MC polls, the ward was reserved for women and Harpreet was given the ticket. She won, and later served as the mayor in 2025. Babla is the state-vice president of BJP Chandigarh, and a former chairman of the market committee.

Elated on getting the ticket, Babla said he was sure of winning for the third time and thanked senior BJP leaders.

Three-time councillor Gurbax Rawat, from ward 27 (Sectors 38 West, 39 and 40) who also shifted from the Congress, has been retained from the same ward to contest again. She defected to the BJP from the Congress in 2025 just ahead of the mayoral polls. For both Babla and Rawat, winning the seat from a BJP ticket poses a major challenge as their wards have traditionally been Congress strongholds.

Husbands get tickets where wives once contested, vice versa:

As Babla will now contest from where his wife contested last time, the same is the story in Ward 6 where Jagtar Singh Dhillon has been fielded in place of his wife, sitting councillor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon. From ward number 8, wife of sitting councillor Harjeet Singh, Kiran Singh, 38, has been fielded as the ward is now reserved for women.

Old timers, their kin brought in

Three-time councillor Rajesh Kumar Gupta alias Bittu has been fielded from ward 18. He served as the deputy mayor in the MC in the past. He was denied a ticket in the 2021 elections. Prior to that, he won three consecutive municipal elections in 2006, 2011, and 2016. From ward 13 comprising Sector 11, 12, 14 and Sector 25 which is now a seat reserved for women, the party has fielded Sukhjivan Kaur, mother of ABVP leader Sukhraj Gill. Gurvinder Singh, fielded from Ward 1, is the son of late BJP general secretary Hukum Chand. From ward 28, the party has nominated Amit Mishra. Mishra comes from a political family; both his parents have served as councillors with the MC in the past.

Tale of fresh faces: Mandal Presidents, grassroot workers, all find a place in the list of 23.

Aiming to connect with Gen Z, the party has fielded a number of fresh faces, some young while others are in their 40s and 50s. From ward 34 (Sector 45 and 46), state convener Chandigarh state BJP Uttarakhand cell and vice-president of the BJP in Uttarakhand Bhupender Sharma has been nominated.

From ward 29, which is reserved for an SC women seat, the BJP has fielded Priya Verhotra, a fresh face who had recently joined the party. From ward 21, the party has fielded Sunita Kaur.

BJP’s former district president Rekha Sood has been nominated from Ward number 26 which is reserved for women (general).

Yet another fresh face is Deepak Mahajan, a state-level kho-kho player from ward 24. A party loyalist and a grassroot worker, Deepak Sharma has been nominated to contest from ward 22. The party has fielded Abhay Jha, the BJP’s youth wing president, from Ward 20. Gurcharan Kala, who had joined the BJP after switching from the Congress and AAP has been denied the ticket from this ward.

The party has also given a chance to a number of mandal presidents including Sunita Kohli from ward 11 who has remained as mandal president. Former mayor and the MC’s richest councillor businessman Anup Gupta had previously won from this ward which is now reserved for women. From ward 7, a grassroot worker Arvind Singh has been nominated.

Among the youngest candidates are Gurvinder Singh, 28, a lawyer fielded from Ward 1, and Rohit Ghabri, also 28, a yoga trainer nominated from Ward 16.

Ravinder Singh Lohat, 46, who worked with the party’s SC wing has been nominated from ward 4.

Discontent in section of BJP who have been denied ticket

As soon as the BJP’s first list was out, former deputy mayor Anil Dubey, disgruntled over not receiving a ticket, resigned from the BJP and announced that he would like to contest the elections as an independent.

Dubey, considered a prominent figure in Purvanchal, has been associated with the BJP since 2006. He served as a councillor and as deputy mayor in 2017.

Another woman contender, Monika Bhandula who was hopeful of a ticket from ward 17 (Sectors 22 and 23) as the ward is reserved for women, also submitted her resignation to the Chandigarh BJP president.

She has appeared in local political campaign materials related to Ward 17 (Sector 22 and Sector 23) and is the wife of Prince Bhandula, who lost to Congress’s Sachin Galav from ward 13 in the previous polls.

“Those who have resigned are still members of our party. We will make efforts to bring them back,” said BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, referring to the party dissidents.

A clear signal on who calls the shots in alliance

By releasing its list of 23 candidates, the BJP has underlined its position as the dominant partner in Chandigarh, leaving the remaining 12 wards open as discussions with the SAD continue. The move also signals that the BJP sees itself as the “big brother” in the Union Territory, with the Akalis having to negotiate their share rather than dictate terms.

The development comes amid indications that the SAD may have to settle for fewer than the four seats it contested under the alliance in the 2016 MC elections. This is in view of the fact that the Akalis won only one seat in the last two elections, those in the know of the seat-sharing negotiations within the saffron party said.

The Akali’s have reportedly sought 10-12 wards this time, but the BJP is understood to be placing greater emphasis on the winnability of candidates than on accommodating its ally.

Chandigarh SAD president Charanjit Singh Villy, however, played down any suggestion of discord over the BJP’s announcement. “The SAD welcomes the announcement of the 23 candidates. The decision on the remaining seats will be taken between party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin,” he said. Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon also said, “Talks with the SAD are still underway. A final decision on seat-sharing will be taken only after the negotiations are complete.”