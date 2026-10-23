2 held for firing at retd Haryana Police officer’s house in Faridabad

Two men were arrested after they allegedly opened fire at the house of a retired Haryana Police sub-inspector in Faridabad in the early hours of Thursday, police said. A case has been registered based on a complaint from the family. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident took place around 2.30am in Nagla Enclave Part-2 when the family of retired sub-inspector Sarjeet Bainsla was asleep, they said.

The accused allegedly fired three shots at the house before fleeing on a Bullet motorcycle. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the residence, police said.

A windowpane was shattered during the firing, while one bullet hit a wall. The third shot was fired into the air, according to police.

Bainsla, who retired from the Haryana Police in 2023, said he did not recognise the attackers. He learnt about the incident after a neighbour informed him, following which he checked the CCTV footage, police said.

A 59-second CCTV clip purportedly shows two men approaching the house on foot and opening fire. One of them was wearing a blue T-shirt with a cloth tied around his head, while the other was dressed in a white shirt.

The footage also purportedly shows one of the men picking up an empty cartridge casing before the duo fled on a motorcycle, police said.

The accused have been identified as Harsh and Ranjit. They are being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the firing, police added.

“A case has been registered based on a complaint from the family. We have arrested two suspects and are questioning them to determine the motive behind the firing,” said inspector Hukum Singh, SHO of Saran police station.