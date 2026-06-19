2 held for series of vehicle battery thefts in Manimajra

Chandigarh Police have arrested two alleged vehicle battery thieves and recovered eight stolen batteries along with an e-rickshaw used in the offences, solving a string of theft cases reported from Manimajra and nearby areas. Police said several similar thefts had recently been reported from Manimajra, Togan, Mohali and Kharar, prompting the formation of special investigation teams. (HT Photo for representation)

The arrest stems from a complaint filed on June 16 at Manimajra police station by Abhinav Mukesh Kumar of New Darshni Baag, who reported that the battery of his Maruti Alto K10 had been stolen while the vehicle was parked outside his house. Another resident, Avtar Singh, also found the battery missing from his car parked nearby. Both batteries bore identification marks placed by their owners.

Police said several similar thefts had recently been reported from Manimajra, Togan, Mohali and Kharar, prompting the formation of special investigation teams. CCTV footage and intelligence inputs led investigators to two suspects who were allegedly using an e-rickshaw to commit the thefts.

On June 17, police arrested Sahil alias Polcia (26), a resident of Dhanas, and Nitin alias Pooli (21), a resident of Togan village, Mohali. Three stolen batteries and the e-rickshaw (CH01TE-8996) were recovered from their possession. Based on their disclosure, five more stolen batteries were recovered from a hideout in Manimajra.

Police said both accused are drug addicts who allegedly committed the thefts to fund their addiction. They also confessed to selling stolen batteries to vegetable vendors in different market areas. The accused have been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.