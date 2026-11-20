Punjab animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Thursday handed over appointment letters to three newly recruited veterinary officers. With this, the total number of veterinary officers recruited by the chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has risen to 625, he said. The recruitments would strengthen veterinary services, give a boost to dairy productivity and provide direct support to the farming community. (HT)

The animal husbandry department has also recruited 579 veterinary inspectors to bolster frontline animal healthcare across the state, said the minister. The state has filled 17 posts of clerks at the head office, two milk recorders, seven lab assistants, seven computer operators/enumerators/punchers, a machine operator, an incubator operator, two legal clerks and eight stenotypists.

He said the recruitments would strengthen veterinary services, give a boost to dairy productivity and provide direct support to the farming community.