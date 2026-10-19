33L challaned in 5 yrs; 70% cases await disposal in Chandigarh

Out of the 33.7 lakh challans issued by the Chandigarh traffic police from 2022 to October 1 this year, only 10.2 lakh (30%) have been disposed of, while 23.4 lakh (70%) remain pending. On October 1, the Supreme Court directed states and union territories (UTs) to freeze vehicle-related services, including registration renewal, issuance of fitness and pollution under control (PUC) certificates, ownership transfers and driving licence renewals, where traffic fines remain unpaid. The directive is part of a nationwide push to make electronic enforcement of road safety laws more effective. Top court recently asked states, UTs to freeze vehicle-related services for violators. (HT Photo)

Data presented to the apex court showed that around 47% of total challans issued nationwide remain pending. The order came in connection with a 2012 road safety petition in which the bench has been monitoring the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules for nearly 14 years. The judges expressed concern that such directives would remain on paper if ground implementation failed.

In Chandigarh, approximately 4.9 lakh challans were issued this year up to October 1. Although this is lower than last year’s 6.5 lakh total, overall figures are expected to reach similar levels owing to the festive season surge.

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha in December 2025, ₹81.7 crore in fines remained unpaid for e-challans issued between 2022 and 2024 in Chandigarh. Updated figures for this period are not yet available.

Wing Commander CS Grewal (retd), former chief traffic marshal of the Chandigarh traffic police, suggested that fines should be doubled if not paid within 30 days, with progressive increases until cleared. “Toll plazas should have a system to detect pending fines. Unpaid challans pending up to six months should be payable on the spot, while those exceeding six months should lead to vehicle impoundment. Drivers must also install the mParivahan or Vahan app to let instant WhatsApp alarm them immediately,” he said.

“Challans sent by post often fail to reach offenders because many provide inaccurate addresses while obtaining licences. Authorities should educate drivers on these measures during the National Road Safety Month in January 2027,” he added.

Senior superintendent of police (traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh was unavailable for comment.

Over 2,000 camera eyes on violators

Currently, the traffic police primarily rely on the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which operates over 2,000 CCTV cameras. While some cameras are taken down for routine maintenance, around 90% to 95% remain functional. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the ICCC camera system is predominantly used for automated enforcement, enabling officers to focus on traffic management, public awareness, and security duties.

However, the traffic police continue to conduct manual field enforcement. Special drives are currently underway in major market hubs, including Sectors 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, and 22, as well as Manimajra and the mandis Sectors 26 and 34. Night checkpoints also target drunk driving.

Impediments for unpaid fines

E-challans generated by the ICCC system are automatically delivered to the mobile numbers linked to vehicle registration records. Police officials confirmed that unresolved e-challans will prevent owners from renewing vehicle insurance, obtaining PUC certificates, and completing vehicle sales or transfers. These services are linked to the Union ministry of road transport and highways’ Vahan portal, which automatically flags delinquent records. Courts can also order police to impound vehicles belonging to habitual offenders.

Additionally, citizens can report traffic violations, such as signal jumps, triple riding or riding without a helmet, by submitting photos along with time and location details to the Chandigarh traffic police social media channels or WhatsApp helpline (9779580985). The photographs must clearly display the registration number and the nature of the violation, though this citizen-reporting mechanism applies only to select offenses.