5 ‘gangsters’ arrested after encounter

The Amritsar rural police arrested five members of a gang after an exchange of gunfire, resulting in injury to one of them, near Lopoke village on Monday, officials said. The gang is said to have been handled by foreign-based gangsters Balwinder Singh, alias Dony Bal, and Manpreet Singh, alias Mann Ghanshampuria.

The arrested persons have been identified as Khushpreet Singh of Bhurwala village in Patti, Harpreet Singh of Dhagsna, Chandan Singh of Chuslewar, Jashanpreet Singh of Sito Mai Jhugua and Gurmanpreet Singh of Kula Chowk Patti, all in Tarn Taran district.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal said a .32-bore pistol, 10 live cartridges, five mobile phones and a car were seized from them. Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the “criminals”, the police installed a checkpoint where the car-borne accused were signalled to stop. Finding themselves trapped, the accused opened fire. According to the police, the cops retaliated, leaving one of the gangsters, Khushpreet Singh, injured.