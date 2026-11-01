AAP renominates Kulwant Singh for Mohali assembly seat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has retained sitting MLA Kulwant Singh for the Mohali seat, according to the first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections released by the party on Saturday. It is yet to announce its nominees for the neighbouring constituencies, Kharar and Dera Bassi, but is expected to do so before Diwali.

In Kharar, currently represented by AAP’s Anmol Gagan Maan,

Parminder Singh Goldy has emerged as a possible candidate, while in Dera Bassi, Punjab water supply and sewerage board chairman Sunny Singh Ahluwalia is among the names doing the rounds. Other leaders active in Dera Bassi include board vice-chairman Subhash Sharma and party leader Gursewak Singh Puadhi.

Kulwant, who entered the assembly in 2022, had defeated former Congress health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu by 34,097 votes. A prominent figure in Mohali’s civic politics, Singh began his political career in 1995 after winning a municipal council election. He served as the council’s senior vice-president before becoming its president from 2000 to 2005. After Mohali was upgraded to a municipal corporation (MC) in 2015, he became its first mayor in August that year and held the post until April 2020.

Before entering electoral politics, Singh built a business in real estate and is widely regarded among the richest MLAs in the state. During the 2022 assembly elections, he declared assets to the tune of ₹239 crore. His political career also included stints with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and an independent group before he joined AAP in December 2021. His son, Sarabjeet Singh Samana, was recently elected Mohali mayor.