Abortion cases: Make ‘reverse’ tracking more effective, says Haryana ACS Sudhir Rajpal

Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal has directed officers of the Special Task Force (STF) to make “reverse” tracking of abortion cases more effective so that strict action can be taken against those involved in illegal abortions. The reverse tracking system is used to monitor women undergoing medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) illegally.

Expressing satisfaction over the “improvement in sex ratio at birth”--913 as of October 31, 2025, compared to 905 during the same period last year--the ACS (health) encouraged officers to make further progress in this direction.

“Collective efforts are needed to further improve the state’s sex ratio,” Rajpal said while presiding over a meeting of the STF constituted to curb illegal abortions, a government spokesperson said.

The ACS (Health) said that FIRs must be registered against those involved in illegal abortions and detected during reverse tracking. He said evidence should be gathered to ensure the culprits are convicted. He further directed that if a case gets dismissed in a lower court, the civil surgeon should file an appeal in a higher court to ensure that the guilty do not escape punishment. He directed the legal officer to monitor these cases and ensure no laxity is observed.

Rajpal said that strict measures are imperative to curb the illegal sale of MTP kits.