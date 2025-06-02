Amritsar: Extortion module with BKI links busted, 2 arrested

The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have dismantled a terror and extortion module linked to Jeevan Fauji, an operative of Pakistan’s ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), with the arrest of two of his associates. Senior police officials at the site after Amritsar police commissionerate arrests two associated with a terror and extortion module linked to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji, in Amritsar on Sunday. (ANI)

The accused have been identified as Karajpreet Singh alias Karaj, 23, of Vairowal in Tarn Taran and Gurlal Singh alias Harman, 23, of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Fauji has been running an extortion racket, targeting individuals in Punjab’s border districts. He had provided a .30 bore pistol to Karajpreet and Gurlal, and directed them to fire at a furniture shop in Amritsar to extort money from the relative of the owner based in Canada.

The weapon, along with a live cartridge, was recovered from the accused’s possession. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said both the accused were arrested during an intelligence-led operation from Tarn Taran and Fazilka.

He said during a follow-up recovery operation in Sultanwind, accused Gurlal Singh attempted to open fire at the police party. Police retaliated, resulting in a bullet injury to Gurlal’s left leg, he said, adding that the injured accused was immediately shifted to the civil hospital in Amritsar, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 324(4) (mischief that causes loss or damage between ₹20,000 and ₹1,00,000) and 3(5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered.