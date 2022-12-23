Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another drone shot down on Punjab border; third incident in three days

Another drone shot down on Punjab border; third incident in three days

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:05 AM IST

A Pakistani drone was brought down by BSF personnel near the border outpost at Pulmora in Amritsar sector at 7.45am on Friday

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another smuggling bid by shooting down a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another smuggling bid by shooting down a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector on Friday. This is the third drone to be brought down by BSF personnel on the Punjab border in as many days.

A BSF spokesperson said, “BSF personnel detected a Pakistani drone intrusion near the border outpost at Pulmora in Amritsar sector at 7.45am on Friday. The drone was brought down and a search is on in the area for the consignment it may have brought.”

The drone is six feet long with a 25,000 mAh battery capacity. It can carry a consignment of 25kg and has a release mechanism for dropping the payload.

On Thursday, a Pakistan drone was recovered after it was downed by BSF personnel in the Khemkaran area of Tarn Taran district.

On Wednesday, a drone was spotted lying along the border in Pakistani territory by BSF personne posted at the Daoke border outpost. The drone had tried to sneak into Indian territory when the BSF personnel opened fire towards on it on Tuesday night.

Story Saved
Friday, December 23, 2022
