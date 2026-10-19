Anti-drug activist’s father welcomes Shah’s Mansa visit, rejects protest panel’s call

Bathinda: Bhim Singh, the father of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, on Monday publicly opposed the Insaaf Committee’s decision to block Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mansa on Tuesday. Anger boils over in Mansa town on October 14 as protesters burn down a chemist shop, where anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was fatally shot a day earlier. (HT file photo)

Speaking to reporters, Bhim Singh said the committee, which has led protests for justice since Jhota was shot dead on October 13, decided to oppose the minister’s visit without consulting the family.

He reiterated his demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, warning that the AAP-led Punjab government could tamper with evidence to protect a deep-rooted narcotics cartel.

“I am thankful for Amit Shah’s statement that my son’s sacrifice will not go to waste. Opposing his visit would disown Jhota’s cause and disrespect our family,” said Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman.

The rift surfaced after leftist leader Rajwinder Singh Rana held a press conference on Sunday night along with Insaaf Committee members, declaring they would not allow Shah near the dharna site and would pressure the family to decline a meeting.

Another committee member, RTI activist Manik Goyal, said the panel had agreed to table talks with the district administration. Bhim Singh declined to comment on those talks but revealed he was kept in the dark about recent panel meetings.

He said while his family welcomes support from across the political spectrum, they strictly exclude the ruling AAP. “I urge the Union minister to visit us at the dharna site, just as other leaders have done. My home is too modest to host him properly,” he said, distancing himself from the committee’s stance.

Moving forward, the family announced that Jhota’s widow, Manpreet Kaur, will represent them at all future decision-making meetings regarding the agitation.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13, allegedly by pharmacy store owner Ashwani Kumar, whom the family accuses of operating a drug cartel. Police have arrested Kumar and three accomplices. The family and committee continue to demand a CBI inquiry and strict action against local police for delayed response following the murder.