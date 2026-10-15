Aggressive anti-drug campaign made Jhota a polarising figure

Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, the anti-drug activist from Mansa, who was gunned down in broad daylight, was no stranger to controversies. Known for conducting aggressive, self-styled vigilantism against what he alleged to be illegal pharmaceutical drug sales, Jhota’s methods repeatedly brought him into conflict with the police, who accused him of taking the law into his own hands. Jhota, 42, was facing at least seven cases, since 2009, officials said. Parvinder Singh (HT)

A boxer-turned-activist, Jhota had himself struggled with drug addiction before launching a campaign against chemists selling habit-forming drugs without prescriptions. Around five to six years ago, he formed an outfit called the ‘Anti-Drug Task Force’, which gained support, particularly in villages.

According to social media observers, his modus operandi included going live on his social media pages while ‘raiding’ chemist shops and searching individuals suspected of carrying habit-forming drugs. Despite a steady fanbase, many criticised his rough and aggressive methods.

His father, Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, runs a dairy where Jhota used to assist.

Jhota’s relationship with the police and drug regulatory authorities was strained, as he frequently accused officials of failing to deal firmly with alleged drug traffickers. Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly shot Jhota dead, was also accused by the activist of selling certain drugs without prescriptions. In July 2023 too, Jhota had allegedly paraded Kumar through the market with a garland of shoes around his neck over similar charges.

According to a police statement issued on Wednesday, his father Bhim Singh said that his son was an ardent boxer and cricketer.

His father said Jhota had studied non-medical subjects in Class 12 and enrolled in a science programme at DAV College in Bathinda.

A sports enthusiast, he later moved to Lyallpur Khalsa College in Jalandhar after qualifying in boxing trials.

“During his three-year stint in Jalandhar, he was popularly called ‘baba boxer’,” his father said.

Bhim recalled that his son was arrested by the Chandigarh Police after a clash, but the criminal case, which affected his sporting career.

He is survived by his elderly parents, two children, aged nine and six and his wife, a teacher at a private school in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district.