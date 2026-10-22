Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Mohali stadium set for hockey finals after ₹9-cr revamp

With ₹9 crore spent on upgrading the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Phase 9, Mohali is gearing up to host the crucial matches of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2026, including both semifinals and the final. The tournament will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. (HT File)

Mohali municipal corporation (MC) mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana reviewed the preparations at the stadium on Wednesday, saying the international tournament would enhance the city’s standing as a sporting destination and encourage youngsters to take up hockey.

The tournament will be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5. Mohali will host both semifinals on November 4, followed by the third-place match and final on November 5. Teams from India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, China and Bangladesh will participate, with entry free for spectators.

The Punjab government is spending ₹25 crore on organising the tournament, while ₹9 crore has been spent on upgrading the stadium. Another ₹14 crore was spent on improving the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. The investments are aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and enabling Punjab to host more international competitions.

The mayor said the state government had allocated ₹1,743 crore for sports in the current financial year. Since 2022, cash awards worth ₹135 crore have been distributed among more than 40,000 players, while athletes preparing for the Olympics are being provided ₹15 lakh each and those preparing for the Asian and Commonwealth Games receive ₹8 lakh.

Punjab, which is hosting the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time, is also looking to bid for matches of the 2030 Hockey World Cup. The tournament is expected to reinforce the state’s hockey legacy and create opportunities for future international sporting events. Deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa and district sports officer Umeshwari Sharma were also present during the review.