Bathinda woman found dead

Police recovered a 25-year-old woman’s body from Bathinda city’s Jogi Nagar locality on Wednesday. Investigators said the victim, Kanchan, was strangulated and the body was dumped in the area surrounded by vegetation. Policemen at the crime spot in Jogi Nagar of Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar / HT)

She had reportedly left her house last evening to buy vegetables and her husband informed the police after she did not return. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said the deceased’s husband suspected role of a close relative and teams have been formed to nab the accused for questioning.

The deceased had three children.