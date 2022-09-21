Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP-JJP will fight Adampur polls jointly: Dushyant

BJP-JJP will fight Adampur polls jointly: Dushyant

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 08:33 PM IST

Interacting with media in Hisar, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said that the BJP-JJP will pitch a joint candidate and ensure the victory of their nominee

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the coalition government is all set to face the upcoming Adampur bypoll, date for which has not been announced yet. (HT file photo)
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the coalition government is all set to face the upcoming Adampur bypoll, date for which has not been announced yet. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the coalition government is all set to face the upcoming Adampur bypoll, date for which has not been announced yet.

Interacting with media in Hisar, the deputy CM said that the BJP-JJP will pitch a joint candidate and ensure the victory of their nominee.

“Our government has increased the revenue of the excise department and this year, we are expecting to generate 10,000 crore from last year’s 6,100 crore. Camps are being organised to restore the elderly people’s pension,” he added.

Dushyant said his party is committed to protecting the rights of the backward class and has provided reservation to BC-A in the panchayat polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out