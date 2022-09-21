BJP-JJP will fight Adampur polls jointly: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the coalition government is all set to face the upcoming Adampur bypoll, date for which has not been announced yet.

Interacting with media in Hisar, the deputy CM said that the BJP-JJP will pitch a joint candidate and ensure the victory of their nominee.

“Our government has increased the revenue of the excise department and this year, we are expecting to generate ₹10,000 crore from last year’s ₹6,100 crore. Camps are being organised to restore the elderly people’s pension,” he added.

Dushyant said his party is committed to protecting the rights of the backward class and has provided reservation to BC-A in the panchayat polls.