Celebrations erupt in Bhanwala’s native village after wrestling gold

Celebrations broke out in Siwaha, the native village of wrestler Manisha Bhanwala, even before Diwali as news of her gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan reached home. Manisha’s mother and brother celebrate the World Wrestling Championship at their residence in Jind’s Siwah village. (HT Photo)

Manisha Bhanwal, 29, scripted history on Friday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a world wrestling title in Astana, fulfilling a dream her father cherished before his death four years ago.

Her family members watched with bated breath as the 59kg final unfolded, and the joy turned emotional when Manisha came from behind to defeat American wrestler Elizabeth Nette 8-6 and claim the world champion title. For her mother, Meena Bhanwala, watching the bout was an ordeal in itself. She said that she was so nervous that she initially did not want to watch the match. She sat down in front of the television only after her son persuaded her.

“I was very scared. I kept asking my son whether Manisha’s bout was over. He told me it had not even started. When he asked me to watch, I refused at first, but later agreed,” Meena said.

“This is not just her victory; it is the victory of our family, village, district, state and country,” Meena said. According to Meena, her next wish is to see her daughter win an Olympic gold medal. She also hoped the government would extend all necessary support for Manisha’s preparations.

However, this victory carries a deeply personal significance for the family. According to her family members, Manisha’s father, Suresh Bhanwala, died of a heart attack in 2022, when she was away attending a programme. According to her mother, Manisha had thought of quitting wrestling after her father’s death in 2022. However, the family stood by her, encouraged her and kept her spirits high, urging her to fulfil her father’s dream.

Despite the personal loss, she continued to pursue wrestling. Her mother said that she had fulfilled one of her father’s dreams with the world title, and that winning an Olympic medal remained her next goal, a second dream she wanted to fulfil.

Manisha’s journey in wrestling began in 2015, inspired by her elder brother Rinku Bhanwala, a kabaddi player. She started training at the sports school in Nidani and gradually made her mark through years of disciplined practice. She is currently employed as a junior coach in Rohtak and trains at Chhotu Ram Akhara.