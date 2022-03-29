Chandigarh | 215 e-challans issued for speeding, jumping red light through ICCC
After the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, as many as 215 e-challans were issued by the traffic police remotely until Monday.
These included 200 challans for speeding and 15 for jumping the red light.
Launched under the Smart City project, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at ICCC for now will capture traffic violations of speeding and red light jumping, resulting in automatic challans.
While the system will also detect Zebra crossing violations, wrong side driving and helmetless riders, it is being fine-tuned and challans for these will also start soon.
ITMS has been integrated with the e-challan software of the Chandigarh Traffic Police, which will help police personnel validate the violations detected and send challans through post to the vehicle owner, along with an SMS.
While initially, only a few seats have been allotted for the purpose of surveillance and traffic violation detection at the ICCC, after completion of the Police Command and Control Centre (PCCC), 15 police personnel will work round-the-clock to keep a watch on the important locations of the city and issue challans for violations detected through the smart cameras.
Smart City and National Informatics Centre officials are currently working out all technical issues to stabilise the challan generation system.
Under the ITMS system, the ATC lights have also been made functional at nine traffic junctions. These lights monitor the traffic and adjust the timer automatically as per vehicle flow for their smooth movement.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics