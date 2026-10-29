Chandigarh: 3 months after scholar’s death, brother gets PU job letter

Three months after a PhD scholar lost her life due to electrocution, Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday issued an appointment letter to her brother for the post of junior technician (electrical). The appointment will be on probation and can be extended in accordance with the rules of Panjab University, the letter stated. (HT File)

The letter, issued by the assistant registrar to Pawan Kumar, mentioned the appointment was made on humanitarian grounds as a special and exceptional case against a vacant post. Jyoti, a senior research fellow in the department of microbiology, died on the south campus on July 28. On October 5, the university provided ₹16 lakh as compensation to her father, Ravinder Singh.

The appointment will be on probation and can be extended in accordance with the rules of Panjab University, the letter stated. Jyoti’s brother will have to report to the PU extension library in Ludhiana within 15 days of the issuance of the letter.

Prof YP Verma, PU registrar, said the appointment was done on an entry-level Group C post. The vice-chancellor has the power to regularise the post, he said.

“The repair and maintenance work on the electrical junctions and fire safety system has begun based on the audit conducted after Jyoti’s death,” Verma said.

He denied receiving any probe report from the deputy commissioner’s office in the matter. Regarding fixing accountability on the officials concerned, the final decision will be taken once the forensic report and probe report arrive, he added.