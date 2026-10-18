Chandigarh BJP seeks approval for Master Plan 2031 changes, tenancy rules

The UT BJP has sought expedited approval from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) and other relevant authorities for proposed changes to the Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, including plot fragmentation and enhanced floor area ratio (FAR), along with modern tenancy regulations. The party said the proposed reforms are important for addressing the city’s evolving urban needs. It did not provide a timeline for approval or specify when the changes could be implemented. (HT)

The demand was part of a resolution unanimously adopted at the party’s state executive committee meeting. Details were shared at a press conference at the BJP office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 on Saturday. Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra, state chief spokesperson Dharinder Tayal, state general secretary Rambir Bhatti and state vice-president Raj Kishore addressed the press conference.

The proposed master plan amendments include provisions for plot fragmentation and FAR 2.0, which could allow greater flexibility in the use and development of residential properties. However, these proposals await statutory approval, and the party called for efforts to expedite the process. The resolution also sought progress on the Punjab Right to Business Act and modern tenancy regulations.

The party said the proposed reforms are important for addressing the city’s evolving urban needs. It did not provide a timeline for approval or specify when the changes could be implemented.

Highlighting what it described as 25 years of good governance and urban transformation between 2001 and 2026, the BJP cited several infrastructure and civic projects in Chandigarh. These included the Integrated Command and Control Centre, built at a cost of ₹333 crore under the Smart City Mission and honoured with a Presidential award.

On sanitation, the party said 11.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been treated at the Dadu Majra dumping ground, reclaiming 20 acres of land. It also credited the work with contributing to an improvement in Chandigarh’s performance in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

The resolution cited investments in healthcare, including the advanced mother and child centre and advanced neuroscience centre, and an increase of 50 medical seats in the city. It also highlighted the public bicycle-sharing network, comprising 5,000 smart bicycles, and investments in education and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The BJP further pointed to the redevelopment of Chandigarh railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, estimated at ₹462 crore, and the proposed Tricity Greenfield Bypass, estimated at ₹5,278 crore.

The party said it would launch a public outreach campaign across all 35 wards and 22 rural areas to inform residents about the Centre’s welfare schemes and the administration’s development initiatives.