Chandigarh: CBI court grants bail to dismissed cop in ₹5-lakh graft case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court granted regular bail to a police inspector arrested by the CBI in an alleged ₹5 lakh bribery case, observing that the trial was likely to take considerable time and there was no useful purpose in keeping him behind bars any longer. The inspector was directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the same amount. (HT File)

Special judge Bhawna Jain allowed the bail plea of Suresh Kumar, 46, former in-charge of Police Post Bapu Dham, Sector 26, on November 5. He was arrested on August 4 and remained in custody for 93 days.

The CBI registered an FIR against Kumar on August 3 following a complaint by Sukhjit Singh, a jewellery shop owner in Bapu Dham Colony. Kumar was accused of demanding ₹5 lakh to recommend registration of an FIR in a theft case involving the complainant’s shop. Of this, ₹2 lakh was allegedly sought in advance, with the remaining amount to be paid after registration of the FIR.

According to the CBI, during a trap operation on August 3, Kumar directed the complainant to reach Gate No. 4 of Police Lines, Sector 26. Instead of collecting the money himself, co-accused Bhagat Ram, the investigating officer in the theft case, allegedly arrived and accepted a bag containing ₹2 lakh. The money was recovered from his motorcycle’s storage compartment.

Seeking bail, Kumar’s counsel argued that the investigation was complete, the chargesheet naming 23 witnesses had been filed on October 1 and the accused had already been dismissed from service. The CBI opposed the plea, apprehending that he could influence witnesses.

Allowing bail, the court noted that the investigation was complete, while chemical and voice examination reports and prosecution sanction were still awaited. It also observed that Kumar had no criminal antecedents and there were no allegations of evidence tampering.

He was directed to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 with one surety of the same amount.