Chandigarh: Class-10 student stabbed outside government school in Sector 39, 4 juveniles booked

In yet another instance of growing violence among schoolgoing children, a Class-10 student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, was injured after being allegedly stabbed by four juveniles, including a Class-11 student, outside the school on Wednesday noon. The injured student was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where his condition was stated to be stable. (HT File)

This comes at a time when residents are still trying to come to terms with the horrific Panchkula school incident where an eight-year-old boy attacked a six-year-old girl with bricks following a minor altercation.

In Wednesday’s incident, the victim was waiting at a bus stop near the school to go home in Balongi, Mohali when the accused allegedly arrived on a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife following a verbal altercation. They stabbed him on his hand and waist before fleeing the spot.

The injured student was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where his condition was stated to be stable.

A senior police officer said all four accused are minors and have been identified. Police suspect that the attack was the result of an old rivalry between the victim and the Class 11 student.

The Sector 39 police have registered a case under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt/grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 127(1) (wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 183, and initiated efforts to apprehend the accused.