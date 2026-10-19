Chandigarh: Decade later, PU revives shuttle plan with shift to e-buses, e-carts

Panjab University, which proposed a shuttle bus service for its campus more than a decade ago, is now looking to replace that plan with an electric mobility network comprising e-buses and e-carts. It has sought financial assistance under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and Member of Parliament (MP) Local Area Development funds. It has sought financial assistance under corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and Member of Parliament (MP) Local Area Development funds. (HT File)

The university has submitted a proposal seeking funds to procure 20 electric buses and 10 e-carts (golf carts), along with the necessary on-campus charging infrastructure. While the e-buses are meant to operate between the north and south campuses, the e-carts will facilitate short-distance travel within the campus. Officials said the initiative is also expected to phase out autorickshaws from the campus.

The project is expected to benefit over 16,000 students, including 8,000 on the north campus and 7,098 on the south campus, as well as faculty members, staff and visitors who commute between departments daily.

Over a decade ago, the university had announced its plan to introduce a shuttle bus service, but the project never took off mainly due to driver shortage, officials said. The university does not have regular driver posts, with most drivers engaged on a contractual basis and already deployed on existing buses used for employees and other official purposes. The recurring costs of fuel and maintenance for conventional buses also made the earlier scheme unviable.

Registrar Yajvender Pal Verma said, “We have sent a proposal under CSR and MP grants for procuring 20 e-buses and 10 e-carts. The proposal also includes setting up charging infrastructure on campus. The aim is to provide an environmentally friendly and efficient transport system for students, staff, and visitors.”

Verma added that the university is working on regulating vehicle movement inside the campus and that discussions are underway for a new parking management system. The proposal will be placed before stakeholders in upcoming meetings for further discussion.