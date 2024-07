Opposing the implementation of the Union Territory Tenancy Act, lawyers of the district bar association (DBA), Chandigarh, have decided to proceed on an indefinite strike from July 22. District bar association (DBA), Chandigarh, unanimously decided to observe ‘No Work Day’ from July 22 till the issue is resolved. (HT Photo)

The DBA, in its general house meeting, convened on July 15 and July 19 unanimously decided to observe ‘No Work Day’ from July 22 till the issue is resolved. HTC