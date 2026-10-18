Chandigarh: GB Legends remain unbeaten, Samurai & Aces set for showdown

GB Legends maintained their unbeaten run with a third successive victory, edging TAC Eagles 4-3, while Hunting Hawks defeated Swinging Samurai by the same margin to secure a top-two finish in Group B of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 on Saturday. Captain’s 18 beat Empire 5-2, while Partee Panthers registered their first victory, defeating Chiefs 4.5-2.5. Shalini Sheoran and Vinay S Bhan won 3 & 1 for the Hawks, while Col AS Sekhon and Sukhdev Singh Sidhu secured a crucial 1-up victory in a closely fought contest. (HT File)

With four rounds completed, Hunting Hawks lead Group B with 20.5 points, followed by Swinging Samurai on 16 and GD Aces on 14.5. The Samurai and Aces will now meet in a crucial final round-robin encounter, with the Aces needing at least a 4.5-2.5 win to overtake their rivals.

The Hawks extended their winning streak through another strong singles performance. Arav Singh Dagar won 3 & 1 and Krishna Kaila prevailed 3 & 2. The Samurai fought back in the pairs, with S K Sharma and Arun Gupta winning 4 & 3, captain BS Gill and Ranjeev Dahuja recording a commanding 7 & 5 victory, and Col JS Deo and Capt MS Bedi adding a 3 & 1 win.

However, Shalini Sheoran and Vinay S Bhan won 3 & 1 for the Hawks, while Col AS Sekhon and Sukhdev Singh Sidhu secured a crucial 1-up victory in a closely fought contest.

Partee Panthers opened their account with a strong pairs display after the singles were shared. Captain Simarinder Singh and Kewal Singh Virk led the way with an 8 & 6 victory, while Sahil Sahgal and Aarman Kler won 5 & 3. Adilbir Singh and Neelam Garg added a 2-up result to seal the win.

In Group C, GB Legends collected three points in the pairs through Viraj Gandhi and Jaskirat Manchanda (5&3), Dr Ravi Sher Toor and Arjun Singh Rai (6 & 4), and Naunihal Singh and Jastar Singh Billing (3 & 2). Balpreet Ghuman had earlier won his singles 4 & 3.

Captain’s 18, meanwhile, secured their second consecutive victory with a singles sweep. Kanwal Bajwa won 6 & 5 and HS Kang prevailed 3 & 2. RS Mann and skipper Bhupinder Singh Mundh added a 7 & 5 win, while Paramjit Sandhu and Pukhraj Singh Brar (5 & 3) and YS Bains and Saurabh Nagpal (6 & 5) completed the tally.