Chandigarh: Teacher shortage forces periphery government schools to combine sections

A shortage of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) is forcing government schools in Chandigarh’s peripheral areas to combine sections, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and affecting students’ ability to learn, even as hundreds of teaching posts have remained unfilled over the years. The education department’s own records show that the recruitment drive for 303 TGT posts was initiated in 2024, while appointment offers were issued to 198 selected candidates in June 2025. (HT File)

At Government Model Senior Secondary School, Raipur Kalan, Class 7 sections were combined due to shortage of TGTs, with around 68 students now studying in a single classroom, according to a parent.

Raj Thakur, father of a student at the school, said the shortage directly affected classroom teaching. “Due to the shortage of TGT teachers, the Class 7 sections were combined and around 68 children are sitting and studying in one classroom. It is causing problems for the children as they are not able to properly focus on their studies,” he said.

The case highlights a wider problem in Chandigarh’s government schools, particularly those located in peripheral areas. An earlier Hindustan Times investigation based on right to information (RTI) data found serious imbalance in the deployment of teachers, with several peripheral schools recording far worse pupil-teacher ratios than schools in the city, raising concerns about heavy student load in classrooms and the impact on students.

At Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Kaimbwala, for instance, there was only one PGT for 179 students of Classes 11 and 12, while teachers said TGTs were being made to handle subjects at the senior secondary level.

Data on the sanctioned strength also points to the scale of the staffing challenge. Chandigarh has 2,442 sanctioned master cadre/TGT posts, while 717 posts were vacant in 2021. The UT education department subsequently initiated a recruitment process for 303 regular TGT posts in 2024, but the shortage continues. According to Shiv Murat Yadav, general secretary of the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, Chandigarh, around 404 TGT posts are currently vacant and the problem was being aggravated by administrative delays in recruitment and promotions.

The education department’s own records show that the recruitment drive for 303 TGT posts was initiated in 2024, while appointment offers were issued to 198 selected candidates in June 2025. The department’s website also continues to carry provisions and notices related to the engagement of retired teachers on a contract basis, indicating the continued dependence on temporary arrangements to meet staffing requirements.

The National Education Policy (NEP) recommends a pupil-teacher ratio of 30:1 to ensure meaningful interaction and learning, making overcrowded classrooms a serious concern.

“Chandigarh is facing an acute shortage of TGT and PGT teachers. Despite repeated assurances, promotions remain pending, while the recruitment rules have been awaiting final approval for nearly four years. Ultimately, students and teachers are paying the price for administrative delays,” he said.

Repeated attempts were made to reach director of school education Nitish Singla for a comment but he did not respond to the calls and messages till the time of filing the report.