Chawla rape case: SGPC panel to submit probe report today

The four-member internal inquiry committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to probe the rape allegation against the then gurdwara body member, Amarjit Singh Chawla, at a sarai in Sri Anandpur Sahib, will submit its preliminary investigation report to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday. The controversy stems from allegations made by a woman regarding an incident at Sri Anandpur Sahib, which led to intense political scrutiny in Punjab. (HT File)

The announcement comes at a time when the apex Sikh body finds itself in the middle of a major controversy involving allegations levelled by a Bahrain-based woman regarding her stay at a sarai (inn) in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Addressing the media in Amritsar on Monday, SGPC secretary and probe committee coordinator Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said that the panel has examined relevant documents, factual evidence, and multiple aspects of the case with impartiality.

“The sole objective of this investigation is not to advocate for any individual or faction, but to unearth and present the absolute truth,” Kahlwan said, cautioning against premature judgment or a “social media trial”.

He expressed concern over unverified commentary on social media, stressing that digital platforms cannot replace a court of law or an official investigating agency. He noted that running unsubstantiated campaigns and engaging in the character assassination of Sikh personalities damages the dignity of Sikh institutions and the broader community.

“Until the panel hands over its findings, all parties must exercise restraint and refrain from making unverified or one-sided statements that create unnecessary confusion,” Kahlwan added. He confirmed that Dhami will share the findings publicly the same day during a press conference after reviewing the preliminary submission.

The controversy stems from allegations made by a woman regarding an incident at Sri Anandpur Sahib, which led to intense political scrutiny in Punjab. Political entities, including leaders from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and different Sikh organisations, including SAD (Punar Surjit), have raised questions regarding the extended stay of the woman at the sarai and demanded accountability.

In response, the SGPC Executive Committee recently passed a resolution demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations, citing the need for an impartial agency to clear the air without political interference or public speculation. However, opposing political factions have criticised the demand for a CBI probe, calling instead for an independent judicial or multi-member committee to review internal SGPC fund expenditures tied to the incident.