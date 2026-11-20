Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will attend the sixth convocation of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, as the chief guest on January 3 and confer degrees upon around 900 students. Toppers from different courses will be honoured with gold medals, which are being specially prepared in Delhi. (HT File)

While giving this information , vice chancellor of PGIMS Dr H K Agarwal said that this will be the first time in the university’s history that a sitting Chief Justice of India will attend its convocation. The event is also being described as the first such occasion at a health sciences university in Haryana.

Students from various disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and paramedical sciences, will receive their degrees. The largest number of degrees will be awarded to MBBS graduates. Other courses include MD, MS, BDS, MDS, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy, MPT, BPT, M.Sc Nursing, Post-Basic B.Sc Nursing, DM, M.Ch., NPCC and M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work, he added.

Toppers from different courses will be honoured with gold medals, which are being specially prepared in Delhi.

Agarwal said the presence of the CJI would be a matter of pride for the university and Haryana and would inspire graduating students to uphold constitutional values, justice, discipline and ethical conduct in their professional lives.