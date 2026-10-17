Cutting across religious barriers: Meerut Muslim family keeps effigy-making for Dussehra alive for 70 years in Shimla

Cutting across all religious barriers, a Muslim family from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh is continuing a decades-old tradition of making effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad for Dussehra celebrations at Shimla’s historic Jakhu temple ahead of the festival on October 20. These effigies would be engulfed in flames as a mark of victory of good over evil. An artist prepares effigies ahead of the Dussehra festival at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

A young Muslim artist from Meerut, Mohammad Sohil, said his family had been associated with the tradition for around 20 years, following in the footsteps of its elders. The family’s wider tradition of making Dussehra effigies, according to the account provided, spans nearly 70 years.

“We have been coming here for the past 20 years. Earlier, our elders used to come, and now we have continued the tradition. We live in the temple and eat here. We have never faced any problems. Everyone treats us with love and respect,” said Sohil.

The artists are currently working at Jakhu temple, where the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are being prepared for the annual Dussehra event.

Sohil said the team had already spent three days at Jakhu and expected to complete the effigies within the next two days, with finishing touches to be given before the festival.

“Some people try to divide the people on the basis of religion which weakens the secular fabric of the country which is unfortunate. We should maintain brotherhood among ourselves. There is no problem here, and everyone lives together with love,” he said.

“Hum jaise logon ke pass waqt hi kahan hai. Do waqt ki roti kamane mein hi sari umar nikal jati hai jo is bare mein soche (common man has no time to think about such communal issues. We are just worried about our daily earnings and feeding our families),” Sohil said.

He said the family’s work extended beyond Jakhu temple to other locations across Shimla district, including Sankat Mochan temple, Shoghi, Sunni and Junga, where effigies are also prepared for Dussehra celebrations.

“Our team generally consists of 20 to 22 people. Some members are currently away making effigies at other places. The main structures have been prepared, and the cloth and other finishing work will now be completed. The final touches will be given before the festival,” he said.

Sohil said the artists were invited by the temple committee and were provided with food and accommodation during their stay. He added that the family intended to continue the tradition for as long as it was invited to participate.

Another artist, Abdul Azim, said. “We are being mindful of environmental concerns and have planned to use fewer firecrackers this year to reduce pollution. Some changes had also been made to the clothing used on the effigies as part of this year’s preparations.”

He added, “Most of the craftsmen and artisans have other regular jobs like that of a barber, painter, tailor and mechanic. This is extra income.”