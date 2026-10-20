Father-son duo arrested for SPO’s murder in Kishtwar

With the arrest of a father-son duo, the J&K Police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case of a special police officer (SPO), officials said. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kishtwar police station.

On October 15, SPO Bashir Ahmed went missing along with his service weapon from the police picket in Trigam.

A day after he was reported missing by his family members, Ahmed’s body was found in a creek near his house.

Upon receiving the information, an intensive search operation involving multiple teams was launched.

“On October 16, during a search operation, police recovered the SPO’s weapon and subsequently his body from a pit in a nallah (creek) where it had been buried in the Seran Wani area of Trigam forest,” said a senior police officer.

Consequently, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kishtwar police station.

During the investigation, police rounded up two suspects, identified as Bashir Ahmed Dar and his son Nazir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Seran Wani in Trigam.

“During questioning, the duo revealed a conspiracy and motive behind the murder of the SPO. The weapon of offence and the concealed belongings of the deceased have been recovered based on the disclosures of the accused,” he added.

The officer said a land dispute with the SPO was the trigger behind the crime. He added that a spade was used to commit the murder.